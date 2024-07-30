US DIPLOMAT FLEES ZIM AFTER FATAL ACCIDENT

An American diplomat has fled Zimbabwe after he allegedly ran over and killed an 11-year-old girl in June this year.

The Herald reports that Mr Eric Kimpton, the US Embassy Second Secretary, allegedly ran over Ruvarashe Takamhanya in Dema, and left the country barely 24 hours after the tragic accident, with the minor’s parents still grief-stricken and seeking answers.

Police have since opened a docket against the US diplomat after he failed to present himself following the tragic accident, where the primary schoolgirl died instantly from the impact of the speeding vehicle.

Mr Kimpton, under the shield of diplomatic immunity, left the country with his family, saying he was traumatised and needed to get counselling services.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night confirmed the accident but said there has been no progress since Mr Kimpton is no longer in the country.

“The police who attended the scene were told that he needed a period to rest, but were told later he was no longer in the country. The documentation process hasn’t been completed and the matter is still before the police because we could not proceed with the formalities in his absence. It appears he is no longer coming back to Zimbabwe,” said Comm Nyathi.

Mr Kimpton is still holed in the US seven weeks after the accident that claimed the life of the minor with authorities particularly irate, after the US Embassy waved the diplomatic immunity flag.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), Mr George Charamba, said Zimbabwe is outraged by the conduct of Mr Kimpton and will do everything possible to have him brought to justice.

“No one, from whichever country or continent, is allowed to spill innocent Zimbabwean blood and get away with it. The behaviour of diplomats must be consistent with the dignity of their profession but also with the expectations of the Vienna Convention. When a diplomat is involved in a fatal traffic accident, uses the pretext of counselling, which he thinks is only available in his country, and then decides to stay away from the police, he or she moves from being a diplomat to a fugitive and there are adequate instruments which Zimbabwe can summon to bring that diplomat to account. We will do precisely that,” said Mr Charamba.