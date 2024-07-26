TOWN CLERK TO SPEND WEEKEND IN JAIL

The State is opposing bail for Harare City Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango and the city’s principal contracts administrator Artwell Mandaza who are now spending this weekend in jail.

Bail ruling was deferred to Tuesday next week. The State is saying the pair are a flight risk and are likely to interfere with witnesses.

“The first accused person is the accounting officer for the City of Harare and is a principal to our witnesses,” said investigating officer, Owen Mutembwa.

He also said Chisango attempted to conceal some of the tender documents.

Mutembwa said the pair were not proper candidates for bail and their release was likely to disturb public order.