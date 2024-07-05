TOP LAWYER DIES



Top lawyer and former president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe, Mr Sternford Moyo has died after a short illness.

The revered lawyer was chairman and senior partner of Scanlen and Holderness law firm, which he joined in 1981.

The former president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe had vast experience in the legal field and in 1990 he was chosen by the United States Information Services to participate in a programme to familiarize young African leaders with the American legal system and its background.

He once held the post of president of the Southern African Development Community Lawyers’ Association, chairperson of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Limited, Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, Delta Corporation and former co-Chairperson of the Human Rights Institute of the IBA, among other numerous posts.