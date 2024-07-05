TEEN WHO BEAT UP GRANNY ON SUICIDE WATCH IN JAIL

A teenager caught on camera beating his elderly grandmother will remain in custody for another week until he applies for bail.
Luvo Gqaza, 19, appeared briefly in the Kuils River
magistrate's court in Cape Town on Thursday.
“He is charged with assault with intent to cause grievous
bodily harm as well as contravention of the Older Persons Act,” said National
Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.
The state intends opposing his bail application on July 12
due to the injuries sustained by the 82-year-old victim who was “in hospital
fearing for her life”.
“The defence asked for [Gqaza] to be remanded in the
hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison as he is suicidal. The state did not
oppose this application,” said Ntabazalila.
The assault happened in June at the residence of the
victim. The family initially opted not to involve the police.
In the video, the man pushes the woman, spilling food onto
the floor, and hits her. She falls to her knees. “Why are you killing me, why
are you killing me in my house?” she asks.
“I will beat you,” the young man replies.
Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said a case docket was
registered by police on behalf of the victim — based on footage of the incident
that went viral.
Women, youth and persons with disabilities minister
Sindisiwe Chikunga welcomed the man's arrest on Wednesday.
“Abuse of an older person occurs when any person, in a
relationship where there is an expectation of trust, does something or fails to
do something that causes harm or distress or is likely to cause harm or
distress to an older person,” said Chikunga.
The provincial department of social development assigned
social workers to the family for psychosocial support.
TimesLIVE
