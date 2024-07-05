TEEN FAILS TO PAY FOR PRAYER SESSION, RAPED BY PROPHET

Police in the Midlands has arrested a self-proclaimed Zhombe prophet for allegedly raping a minor girl (16) after she failed to pay for a prayer session.

Simon Madwala (30) who leads an apostolic sect allegedly raped the girl on May 8, 2024, around 9pm at Madhodha Village, Chief Malisa in Zhombe

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

He said that Madwala invited the complainant for prayers in the afternoon and he went to her home later in the evening knowing that her parents were away and demanded payment for his intercession.

The girl failed to pay him and he allegedly raped her at knife point in the presence of her younger siblings. The minor informed a neighbour who had invited her to the prophet’s church and they filed a Police report on May 25.

Zimbabwe Association of Church Related Hospitals (ZACH) Kwekwe Coordinator Chamunorwa Marange said they received the report and attending to the minor on May 16.

ZACH advocates against Gender Based Violence (GBV) and provide legal, health and counseling services to GBV survivors.

We attended to that client and offered her all the services that include legal advice, health services and counseling but unfortunately we cannot reveal the information with regards to what we discovered on her health because it’s against our ethics,” said Marange. Masvingo Mirror