TEEN FAILS TO PAY FOR PRAYER SESSION, RAPED BY PROPHET

Police in the Midlands has arrested a self-proclaimed Zhombe prophet for allegedly raping a minor girl (16) after she failed to pay for a prayer session.
Simon Madwala (30) who leads an apostolic sect allegedly
raped the girl on May 8, 2024, around 9pm at Madhodha Village, Chief Malisa in
Zhombe
Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
confirmed the matter to The Mirror.
He said that Madwala invited the complainant for prayers in
the afternoon and he went to her home later in the evening knowing that her
parents were away and demanded payment for his intercession.
The girl failed to pay him and he allegedly raped her at
knife point in the presence of her younger siblings. The minor informed a
neighbour who had invited her to the prophet’s church and they filed a Police
report on May 25.
Zimbabwe Association of Church Related Hospitals (ZACH)
Kwekwe Coordinator Chamunorwa Marange said they received the report and
attending to the minor on May 16.
ZACH advocates against Gender Based Violence (GBV) and
provide legal, health and counseling services to GBV survivors.
We attended to that client and offered her all the services
that include legal advice, health services and counseling but unfortunately we
cannot reveal the information with regards to what we discovered on her health
because it’s against our ethics,” said Marange. Masvingo Mirror
