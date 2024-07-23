PREGNANT WOMAN DIES DURING ABORTION, LOVER ARRESTED

A Chiredzi man has been arrested after suspicion that he forced his pregnant girlfriend to take an abortion inducing pill which then killed her.
Mary Ruvimbo Muzorori died on June 24, 2024 following
squabbles with her boyfriend Blessing Marilele Chauke over the pregnancy. After
burying their daughter, the family got wind of the incident and reported the
matter to Police. The body was exhumed on Wednesday last week.
Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dhewa
confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with The Mirror.
The body was taken to Bulawayo for postmortem and was
reburied this week. Meanwhile Chauke who also works at Chiredzi General
Hospital has appeared in court charged with culpable homicide and has paid
US$150 bail.
“Circumstances are that Muzorori (36) of Maseko Road
Chiredzi was in love with Chauke (43) of West Road Chiredzi. The two were in
love until on the 24th of June when Mary died,” said Dhewa.
Dhewa also told The Mirror that Muzorori died after she was
forced to take an abortion pill by Chauke. The two had an argument and Chauke
was denying responsibility of the pregnancy.
The deceased’s father, Bocho Nemia Enock Muzorori (68)
reported the matter to Police after suspecting foul play.
Chauke appeared before Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment