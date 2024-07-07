MUTUMBUKA CASE POSTPONED AGAIN

The court case concerning Dr. Dzingai Mutumbuka’s Chisipite residence in Harare, valued at US$600,000, purportedly sold under fraudulent circumstances, has once again been adjourned to August 20, 2024.

The case has postponed several times. At one time it was postponed due to the ill health of the state witness, Harrison Marange, who was unable to attend the proceedings scheduled for June 13, 2024.

The trial, which has been ongoing for nearly three years, was rescheduled by Magistrate Ethel Chichera to August 20, 2024.

The allegations in this case involve Tatenda Shaft Wakatama (44) from 10049 Unit H Seke, Chitungwiza, and Jonah Ngome from 13819 Kuwadzana Extension, who, along with the assistance of a Deeds Officer Lynett Mlambo, are accused of conspiring on June 22, 2021, to falsify Mutumbuka’s title deed 4480/88 in Ngome’s name.

According to reports, the accused individuals proceeded to advertise the property, and Harrison Marange, along with his wife Demetria Zirenga, purportedly agreed to purchase the house for US$140,000. They made an initial payment of US$45,000 and were handed the title deed. The sales agreement was reportedly drafted by Lawyer Kenias Mutyasira.

Mutumbuka, upon learning of the fraudulent activities, promptly reported the incident to the authorities, resulting in the apprehension of Wakatama and Bizwek in October 2021. Regrettably, Ngome remains at large. The accused individuals were brought before the court to answer to charges of forgery.

The trial proceedings, initially scheduled to commence on November 9, 2023, have encountered several delays . Subsequent trial dates were rescheduled to November 22, 2023, November 29, 2023, January 16, 2024, January 24, 2024, February 27, 2024, March 11, 2024, March 21, 2024, April 4, 2024, May 13, 2024, May 15, 2024, May 21, 2024, May 29, 2024, June 13, 2024, July 4, 2024, and most recently, August 20, 2024, for the continuation of the trial.

Priscilla Mutyatya has assumed the role of State Council representation following the removal of Kudzanai Mudzamiri from the case for unknown reasons. Masvingo Mirror