MUTUMBUKA CASE POSTPONED AGAIN

The court case concerning Dr. Dzingai Mutumbuka’s Chisipite residence in Harare, valued at US$600,000, purportedly sold under fraudulent circumstances, has once again been adjourned to August 20, 2024.
The case has postponed several times. At one time it was
postponed due to the ill health of the state witness, Harrison Marange, who was
unable to attend the proceedings scheduled for June 13, 2024.
The trial, which has been ongoing for nearly three years,
was rescheduled by Magistrate Ethel Chichera to August 20, 2024.
The allegations in this case involve Tatenda Shaft Wakatama
(44) from 10049 Unit H Seke, Chitungwiza, and Jonah Ngome from 13819 Kuwadzana
Extension, who, along with the assistance of a Deeds Officer Lynett Mlambo, are
accused of conspiring on June 22, 2021, to falsify Mutumbuka’s title deed
4480/88 in Ngome’s name.
According to reports, the accused individuals proceeded to
advertise the property, and Harrison Marange, along with his wife Demetria
Zirenga, purportedly agreed to purchase the house for US$140,000. They made an
initial payment of US$45,000 and were handed the title deed. The sales
agreement was reportedly drafted by Lawyer Kenias Mutyasira.
Mutumbuka, upon learning of the fraudulent activities,
promptly reported the incident to the authorities, resulting in the
apprehension of Wakatama and Bizwek in October 2021. Regrettably, Ngome remains
at large. The accused individuals were brought before the court to answer to
charges of forgery.
The trial proceedings, initially scheduled to commence on
November 9, 2023, have encountered several delays . Subsequent trial dates were
rescheduled to November 22, 2023, November 29, 2023, January 16, 2024, January
24, 2024, February 27, 2024, March 11, 2024, March 21, 2024, April 4, 2024, May
13, 2024, May 15, 2024, May 21, 2024, May 29, 2024, June 13, 2024, July 4,
2024, and most recently, August 20, 2024, for the continuation of the trial.
Priscilla Mutyatya has assumed the role of State Council
representation following the removal of Kudzanai Mudzamiri from the case for
unknown reasons. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment