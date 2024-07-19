MPs CARS CLAMPED IN HARARE

Several Members of Parliament have had their cars clamped in Harare’s central business district for failure to display valid parking discs.

City Parking managing director Simon Muzviyo has written to the Speaker of Parliament over the matter.

“City Parking has noted with concern the number of vehicles allegedly belonging to Members of Parliament being clamped for failure to display valid parking tickets,” he wrote in a letter dated April 29.

“Recognising the importance of ensuring a smooth parking experience for our esteemed Members of Parliament within the CBD, City Parking hereby extends an offer to exempt one vehicle per member from both Houses [the Upper and Lower] from parking fees.”

Muzviyo recently told legislators that City Parking is a private company which cannot be scrutinised under the Public Finance Management Act.