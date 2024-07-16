MOTHER POISONS FOUR CHILDREN

A Kuwadzana woman killed two of her four children after she fed them food laced with poison.

She is now battling for her life in hospital. Clara Muronda Makachemu is reported to have prepared rice for her family and mixed it with a poisonous substance, which is yet to be identified.

Clara served the food to her four children — Ryan,14, Atidaishe, 10, Atipashe, 8 and Anenyasha, 4.

She also ate the same rice. Clara was spotted vomiting in a toilet by a child who had come to see a friend.

The child failed to enter the room, which was engulfed in smoke, left the house and told David Makachemu, who is a relative of the family, about the smoke coming out of the house. David had been seated outside the house. David burst into the room and found the children lying unconscious.

Atidaishe and Atipashe died upon arriving at a local clinic and Clara and her two other children are battling for life at Sally Mugabe Hospital.