MLISWA'S DAUGHTER TRIAL DATE SET

Temba Mliswa’s daughter , M’diwa’s trial date has been set for July 29. She was nabbed with 1,3 grammes of crystal meth.

She is being jointly charged with her accomplice Tawanda Chigudu (27) for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

Mliswa (20) is out on bail, but her accomplice has been in custody since February when they made their initial appearance in court.

The State alleged that on February 22 at around midday, detectives from CID Drugs Harare received information that the two were in possession of drugs at a house in Avonlea, Harare.

Detectives searched the house at 1pm and seized one sachet of suspected crystal meth in the dining room under the sofa.

M’diwa and Chigudu were subsequently arrested. A preliminary field test on the seized suspected crystal meth was carried out and it tested positive.