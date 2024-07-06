MAI RWIZI DIES

A legend in the local arts industry, 83-year-old Susan Chenjerai known by her stage name “Mai Rwizi” in the drama series Mhuri yavaMukadota on Zimbabwe television (ZTV) passed on this Friday after a short illness.

“Amai fell sick last week Thursday and we thought it was just the flue bug. We took her to Parirenyatwa where tests were performed but they came out negative. This Thursday when we went during visiting hours we just talked to her during the first quarter, when we went back for the second quarter she was unable to speak and she was already on oxygen and she died the following day,” said her daughter, Jane Chenjerai.

The family is devastated by the sad loss.

Her other daughter, Daisy Chenjerai said, “She was a loving and caring mother and she single-handedly took care of us. At present, she was now a pastor and we always spent time together praying and singing for the Lord. She was our best friend.”

Early in her career, Chenjerai was a member of the Bantu Actors and later joined the Marandellas Bush Babies. She also played a role in Mukadota’s band, the Safe Brothers. At the time of her death, she was a full-time pastor at New Gospel Church of Christ. She is survived by four children and burial arrangements will be announced in due course. zbc