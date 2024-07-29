INCEST : MAN SLEEPS WITH SISTER'S DAUGHTER

A Shurugwi man has been arrested after he had a sexual relationship with his sister’s daughter. Melusi Nzira (31) and his niece, Ropafadzo Saratiyeri (21) have appeared before a Shurugwi magistrate.

They were accused of having sexual intercourse with a prohibited degree of relationship as defined in section 75 of the criminal law codification and reform act chapter 9.23.

The State says on an unknown date between April and August 2023 the two had consensual sexual intercourse several times knowing the degree of their relationship.

Sensing danger, the two fled to an unknown destination and returned to the village in July 2024 where they stayed as husband and wife. Nzira’s young brother who is the complainant advised the two against the relationship but his words fell on deaf ears. The two were arrested at Tongogara Business Centre as they were trying to flee to Kwekwe.

In their defence they said that they did not know that they were related. They were released on free bail. Masvingo Mirror