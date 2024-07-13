GOVT SHUTS DOWN 10 BEAUTY SALONS

Ten beauty salons have been shut down by the government as it cracks down on salons administering injectable and intravenous beauty enhancements.

The salons were not qualified to offer such services. HPA acting secretary Mrs Clotilda Chimbwanda told The Sunday Mail that the salons were “mushrooming everywhere”.

In accordance with Section 126 of the Health Professions Act, the facility is immediately closed and the people providing the service are referred to the police for action accordingly for breaking the law.

“The authority has closed over 10 salons offering these services. The authority closes the section carrying out the illegal activity. The authority carries out routine inspections of health facilities to ensure minimum standards are upheld. In the execution of this duty, the inspectors are on the lookout for beauty parlours offering services that should only be done by registered health professionals.

“The specific services are immediately shut down through the police. Registered health professionals have also been reporting these service providers to the authority after patients visit them with complications when procedures have gone wrong.”



