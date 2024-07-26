GOVT BANS OUT OF TOWN WORKSHOPS

Government has banned the Harare City Council from holding workshops outside the capital, .

Mayor Jacob Mafume broke the news to a full council meeting. “The government is saying such workshops should be done with the approval of the government. I have asked my staff to comply.

“We are here to protect residents’ affairs in good faith. So we have to comply with the government directive, which is our parent ministry.”

Out of town workshops are largely seen as nothing but allowances grab by officials and councillors.