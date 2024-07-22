ED PLEADS FOR PEACE AHEAD OF SADC SUMMIT



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a plea for peace and tranquillity as the 44th SADC summit looms.

“I, equally, encourage all Zimbabweans to continue working hard to ensure a peaceful, safe and welcoming environment for our visiting delegates,” Mnangagwa said at the burial of Brigadier General (Rtd) Michael Chaminuka at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Monday.

The summit, scheduled to start from 28 July to mid-August 2024, is set to be a defining moment for Mnangagwa’s leadership, a moment he desperately needed to navigate without a stain of dissent marring his legacy.

Zimbabwe is poised to take the reins of the rotational SADC chairmanship, a position that had unleashed a torrent of praise for Mnangagwa from his party and allies, who trumpeted his supposed ‘deservedness’ for the role.

His re-election in August 2023, was marred by allegations of widespread irregularities and fraudulent activities that were condemned by both local and international election observers.

Opposition groups and political activists, emboldened by the perceived injustice of Mnangagwa’s victory, are poised to use the summit to register their grievances.

This is regardless of successive calls and threats by the police that they are ready to crush protesters during the Summit.





Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, leaving little room for ambiguity, addressed the would-be protesters with a thinly veiled threat.

“If you misbehave during the Summit you will bear the consequences. Our country has laws. His Excellency has spoken. Those with ears to hear have heard,” Kazembe said, his words dripping with a chilling implication that dissent would be met with force.

Mnangagwa, who had faced stinging criticism for the extravagant measures taken to paint a picture of prosperity for visiting heads of state – building expensive villas and undertaking rapid road rehabilitation projects – made another appeal.

He implored all stakeholders to ensure that Zimbabwe would be one of beauty and order, hoping to appease his SADC peers.

“Meanwhile, I, call upon all the stakeholders, including the private sector, to partner my Administration and our Local Authorities to enhance the environmental ambience, cleanliness and beauty of our cities in preparation for the Summit, and indeed into the future,” Mnangagwa said. CITE