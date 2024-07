BRIG-GENERAL DIES IN HARARE

RETIRED Brigadier-General Michael Chaminuka has died in Harare after a short illness. He was 62.

Family spokesman and daughter to the war veteran, Dr Michelle Chaminuka, said Brig-Gen Chaminuka died at Trauma Centre in Harare at around 7pm on Saturday.

Dr Chaminuka described her father as a “humble and quiet peacemaker”.

He is survived by wife Dr Lillian Chaminuka and five children; two boys and three girls.

Mourners are gathered at number 353 Valyonga Close in Glen Lorne, Harare.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.