700 FARM TENANTS EVICTED FOR ZANU PF CHEFS

Some 700 tenants who have occupied a farm for the last 24 years have been evicted to make way for a project for Zanu PF bigwigs and their children.

The Clipsham Farm tenants, including Zanu PF supporters and war veterans were kicked out for for a smart city for senior Government officials including a large number from Minister Ezra Chadzamira’s office.

The tenants received verbal notices on June 21, 2024, to vacate the land within seven days although they insist that they were legitimately resettled and have nowhere to go.

Among the beneficiaries of the scheme are permanent secretaries, directors in the Ministries and workers from the Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira. The scheme is shrouded in secrecy with some sources saying the project is under private developers who are children of a high-ranking Zanu PF politician.



Masvingo Mayor, Aleck Tabe insists that the land belongs to the council and it is designated for a provincial hospital. The same sentiments were raised in Masvingo’s draft masterplan which argues that the area is central and best placed for the province’s biggest hospital.

Part of the letter read to the tenants signed by the then Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement, Douglas Mombeshora dated August 4, 2016, to the then Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere reads: “RE: HANDOVER OF FARMS REQUESTED FOR URBAN DEVELOPMENT.





“Reference is made to your minute dated 20 May 2016. I am pleased to hand over farms including Clipsham Farm in Victoria measuring 1 167.020 hectares for urban development.

“Following a meeting between your officials and my officials where it was agreed that a physical inspection and handover-takeover be done between my Ministry and your Ministry (sic). I suggest that once you have accepted takeover of the farm such a physical handover be done.”

Ironically the evicted are among the most vocal Zanu PF supporters and some of them fall under Chadzamira’s Masvingo West Constituency.





The tenants led by their chairman, Rogers Gava complained against the evictions with Zanu PF provincial chairman Robson Mavhenyengwa who appeared to have been of not much help as he told them that the land was now urban.





The land transfer from the have-nots to the haves is murky with no information being released to the public. While sources said the project is private and owned by the children of a politician, Masvingo Mayor Tabe insisted that the said land belonged to the council and there were plans to build an infectious hospital there.





The Permanent Secretary in the Minister of State’s Office, Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa confirmed the matter and told The Mirror that Chadzamira and himself met the committee of the tenants and they were assured that a meeting would be arranged for them to meet the Minister of Local Government and Urban Development, Daniel Garwe and the Minister Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Anxious Masuka. He said that this meeting was yet to take place.





He, however, said that he was not aware that workers from his office had benefitted from the scheme. Called for comment Chadzamira referred the questions to his permanent secretary, Pazvakavambwa. Garwe said he could not comment because he is new to the ministry and would want to go through the papers. “I cannot comment right now because I am new to this ministry. May you kindly resend your questions by email so that I do my research and comment,” said Garwe.





Asked to comment on allegations that the project was owned by children of a Zanu PF politician, Zanu PF director of information Farai Marapira said he cannot comment on government issues, but went on to say if villagers feel there is corruption they should approach the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).



“I cannot comment on government programmes, but as Zanu PF we don’t condone corrupt activities. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record condemning corruption, so as Zanu PF we urge all those with evidence to lodge their complaints with the relevant authorities and appropriate action will be taken,” said Marapira.





The Mirror is possession of names of workers from Chadzamira and his Permanent Secretary Pazvakavambwa’s offices who were allocated stands including Chadzamira’s personal assistant, Deputy Directors of Local Government, drivers and office orderlies.

Part of the letter to Mavhenyengwa reads: “REF: DISTURBANCES AFFECTING US AS RESIDENTS AND ZANU P.F SUPPORTERS IN THE PROVINCE.





“We are hereby notifying you of the disturbances we are facing as Clipsham Residents and Zanu PF Supporters. Non-Communicated Re-Pegging of 1% Hectre Plots

“We have been occupying these plots for over two decades but surprisingly people claiming to be from the Surveyor General’s Office are Re-pegging our Plots without us being notified.

“As Zanu PF Supporters, Law Abiding Citizens, War veterans, Widows and Children of War veterans and the Elderly people we are humbly begging you to find out whether or not these activities is a Government Program (sic).





“We therefore have full confidence and trust in you as our Honorable Provincial Part (sic) Chairman to intervene and stop this sabotage.”





“I received a lot of appeal from our supporters but I told them that the issue was now beyond the party because the area was earmarked for urban expansion,” said Mavhenyengwa.

Former Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary, Onesimo Mazai Moyo who is a beneficiary said he applied for the land like any other person and referred The Mirror to the Minister of Local Government for comments.





“I am not aware that workers from my office benefitted from the Clipsham scheme. This scheme happened before I came. Minister Chadzamira and I had a meeting with the Clipsham Committee and the minister promised that we were going to invite the Minister of Local Government Daniel Garwe and the Minister of Agriculture. We are yet to set a date for the meeting,” he said.



