10 000 DIASPORANS SEEK LAND IN ZIM

Some 1000 diasporans are on the waiting list for land in Zimbabwe, according to the government which now says only capable farmers will be allocated land going forward.
This means that prospective farmers on the waiting list for
State land will undergo strict vetting to ascertain their capabilities.
The need for vetting comes after some of those allocated
land under the land reform programme were found to be underusing the land,
while others have even abandoned farms.
The Herald reports that at present there are 270 000
Zimbabweans living in the country, and
10 000 in the diaspora, who are on the waiting list to be allocated
land, but while redistribution continues, it is unlikely to satisfy their needs
The emphasis is now on linking good farmers without land into joint ventures
with those who have land.
Land redistribution is a continuous process to ensure there
is maximum use of Zimbabwe’s farms.
Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development
Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri, said vetting was necessary as some
previous beneficiaries of the land reform had been found to be unproductive.
He said the objective of the vetting and verification
process was to ensure that deserving people were allocated land.
Prof Jiri said those on the waiting list would be allocated
abandoned or underutilised farms, adding that joint ventures were encouraged as
they provided a platform for the transfer and harnessing of skills to promote
rural industrialisation.
“These joint venture facilities are practical solutions
that we are exploring to enhance partnerships in farming businesses that
guarantee productivity. Not everyone will get land because there is a huge
number that is on the waiting list. Those who still want land can still
register and join the waiting list because it is their right to do so.
“So far, no land is available, so we urge land seekers to
engage in joint ventures and partnerships to allow more people to venture into
agriculture.”
