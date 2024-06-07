WOMAN STEALS FOUR CARS

A Bulawayo woman has been charged with stealing four cars. Ottilia Ncube pleaded not guilty and was remanded to Friday for continuation of trial.

B Metro reports that the court heard that Ncube together with her accomplice, the now deceased Brokemore Tadiwanashe Kwagwiza alias Butho Moyo, observed Isaac Kumalinga parking and locking his vehicle a Toyota Passo at his house in Matshobana. The duo proceeded to the victim’s house and used an unknown object to open the motor vehicle and drove away.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations were carried out leading to the recovery of the vehicle at Bonjeni village in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province where the suspect’s sister Thando Ncube resides. The value of the car stolen is US$3 500.

Furthermore, on 20 November 2023 at corner 12th Avenue and Park Road, Joice Ndabazokufa locked her sky blue Honda Fit and proceeded to a nearby shop. Ncube and her accomplice used an unknown object to open the vehicle and drove away.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations were carried out leading to the recovery of the vehicle at Mzola 8 village in Lupane, Matabeleland North province where Ncube’s other sister Sichelesile Ncube resides. The value of the vehicle is US$4 000.

On 30 November 2023, Emmanuel Mtinsi parked his Honda Fit vehicle at a local club hall and locked the doors. The duo proceeded to the vehicle and used an unknown object to open the vehicle and drove off.

The matter was reported to the police and they received information of an abandoned vehicle near a beer garden in Mpopoma suburb.

The vehicle was searched and they recovered a receipt of a day care Centre belonging to Ncube’s granddaughter. The value of the car is US$3 700.

Furthermore, on 14 December 2023, Rowell Gumbo parked his blue Honda Fit outside a bakery in Belmont and Ncube together with her accomplice used an unknown object to open the car and drove off.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Ncube after her alleged partner in crime had died. One of the stolen vehicles was recovered at the pair’s Cowdray Park home.