WE WILL DESCEND ON NAME DROPPERS, SAYS GOVT

The Government says it will take legal action against individuals using proximity to top officials to cut illicit deals.
Information minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said in a
statement : “The Government is sending a very stern warning to individuals with
a predisposition to namedropping and braggadocio for purposes of inflating
their social and political importance. The
Government stands ready to institute legal action on all individuals who abuse
the names of senior State officials.
“Law enforcement will be deployed without partiality on all
those abusing the veneer of public institutions and high ranking Government
officials to give cover for their mischief.”
“Likewise, occasional interaction and proximity to high
ranking officials must not be generously misconstrued as a licence for
unwarranted namedropping and braggadocio.
“We urge such individuals to desist from dragging names of
public officials into their private business transactions and engagements. Those
implicated in such name-dropping and braggadocio must stand ready to bear the
consequences awaiting them.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment