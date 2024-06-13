WE WILL DESCEND ON NAME DROPPERS, SAYS GOVT

The Government says it will take legal action against individuals using proximity to top officials to cut illicit deals.

Information minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said in a statement : “The Government is sending a very stern warning to individuals with a predisposition to namedropping and braggadocio for purposes of inflating their social and political importance. The Government stands ready to institute legal action on all individuals who abuse the names of senior State officials.

“Law enforcement will be deployed without partiality on all those abusing the veneer of public institutions and high ranking Government officials to give cover for their mischief.”

“Likewise, occasional interaction and proximity to high ranking officials must not be generously misconstrued as a licence for unwarranted namedropping and braggadocio.

“We urge such individuals to desist from dragging names of public officials into their private business transactions and engagements. Those implicated in such name-dropping and braggadocio must stand ready to bear the consequences awaiting them.”