WAR VETS KIDS BARRED OVER FEES

Children of war veterans are being barred from tertiary institutions because of delays in fees payments.

“The war veterans’ children are being accepted in government tertiary institutions, but privately-owned institutions like Solusi University have barred the war veterans’ children due to delays in the payment of fees by the government,” said Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) Veterans Association spokesperson Buster Magwizi

Recently, Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs minister Monica Mavhunga told Parliament that the liberation board is responsible for looking into the issue of funds for war veterans and that there were companies that have been established to cater for them.

Mavhunga said the companies were already working and the board had been given performance contracts to continue working.

“The board is there and we have two companies in place, which are Power Zimbabwe and Veterans Investment Corporation. I want you to know that the companies which were set up are there and they are in place to help the war veterans,” she said.

Magwizi acknowledged that the companies were launched in 2021 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, but urged the government to desist from making empty promises.

“The government should desist from (making) empty promises and the issue of lip service so that the livelihoods and welfare of the war veterans are taken care of,” he said.