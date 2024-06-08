WAR VETS KIDS BARRED OVER FEES

Children of war veterans are being barred from tertiary institutions because of delays in fees payments.
“The war veterans’ children are being accepted in
government tertiary institutions, but privately-owned institutions like Solusi
University have barred the war veterans’ children due to delays in the payment
of fees by the government,” said Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra)
Veterans Association spokesperson Buster Magwizi
Recently, Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs
minister Monica Mavhunga told Parliament that the liberation board is
responsible for looking into the issue of funds for war veterans and that there
were companies that have been established to cater for them.
Mavhunga said the companies were already working and the
board had been given performance contracts to continue working.
“The board is there and we have two companies in place,
which are Power Zimbabwe and Veterans Investment Corporation. I want you to
know that the companies which were set up are there and they are in place to
help the war veterans,” she said.
Magwizi acknowledged that the companies were launched in
2021 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, but urged the government to desist from
making empty promises.
“The government should desist from (making) empty promises
and the issue of lip service so that the livelihoods and welfare of the war
veterans are taken care of,” he said.
