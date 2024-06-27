WANTED CAR DEALER FINALLY ARRESTED

CAR dealer, Matthew Musengezi, has been arrested after being on the run since 2021. He was dragged to court and remanded in custody.

Musengezi has been charged with culpable homicide, failure to stop after a fatal accident, failure to safeguard a corpse after an accident and failure to report an accident within 24 hours.

H Metro reports that he is back in court today for the continuation of his bail application after he was remanded in custody yesterday.

The court heard that on August 9, 2021, Musengezi was driving a Range Rover, registration number AFN 1256, along Samora Machel Avenue, and travelling due East.

It is the State’s case that he negligently drove his car and side swiped with the other party who was driving a Toyota Mark X, registration number AFA 6271.

The Toyota veered off the road, overturned several times and Gregory Zamba, who was sitting on the passenger seat, died on the spot.

After the accident, Musengezi failed to stop, failed to report the accident within 24 hours and ascertain or render assistance and neither did he guard the corpse.

Musengezi had been on the run since.