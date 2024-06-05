NO TRUCKS FOR WADYAJENA AS STATE APPEALS

The State has appealed to the Supreme Court against a High Court ruling ordering the return of Mayor Wadyajena’s trucks.

The Zanu PF bigwig’s fleet of 23 tonne haulage trucks and a Lamborghini SUV were seized in August 2022 when he and five others were charged of defrauding the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe of over US$5,8 million.

Despite Wadyajena’s recent legal victory at the High Court to get his vehicles back, the court order was rendered ineffective following an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Prosecutor General, through the Asset Forfeiture Unit senior counsel, Mr Chris Mutangadura told The Herald that :“We have noted an appeal to the Supreme Court. We are seeking to overturn the lower court decision because we strongly feel that we have a strong case for forfeiture of the assets.”