MUPFUMIRA CLEARED OF US$90M FRAUD



Former Labour, Prisca Mupfumira, has been cleared of defrauding the National Social Security Authority of US$90 million.

Mupfumira was accused of giving specific instructions to NSSA to enter into a housing project with a company called Drawcard Enterprises (Private) Limited (Drawcard). It was alleged that Mupfumira and Matongera gave specific instructions to NSSA to proceed with a housing project named Mzenya Off-take Housing Scheme, which ought to have been done in compliance with tender procedures.

Newly appointed High Court judge, Nduna said the state failed to prove a case against the former minister to secure a conviction. "Accordingly, the accused is found not guilty and is acquitted."

Nduna said the ex-minister cannot be held responsible for failure by NSSA to subject the project to the Procurement Authority of Zimbabwe regulations as she did not sit in NSSA board meetings.

He also said non-compliance cannot be attributed to the accused in whatever capacity.