GAMBLING MAN LOSES US$80, KILLS SHEBEEN OWNER

A beer-drinking spree and gambling game ended tragically after one man from Mutandavadze Village in Chief Mazhetese area, Sovelele, Mwenezi stabbed and killed a shebeen owner whom he accused of stealing cash and his bicycle.
The incident happened after the accused lost US$80 while
gambling at the deceased’s place where they were drinking beer.
Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa
confirmed the incident and urged people not to solve disputes by use of
violence especially when drunk and to value the sanctity of life.
“We have a report of murder from Mwenezi where a man
stabbed and killed another whilst they were drinking and gambling at the now
deceased’s place. We urge members of the community not to solve disputes using
violence and whilst drunk. We also encourage people to value the sanctity of
life,
said Dhewa.
Sources privy to the incident said on May 27, the deceased
Wellington Zhou (38) was drinking and gambling with the accused, Takura Hove.
Hove asked for US$40 Zhou which he lost in the gamble and went home where he
brought another US$40 and lost it again.
The following day around 2 am whilst at the deceased’s
place, the two had an altercation with Hove accusing Zhou of stealing his Itel
Cellphone, US$100 and a bicycle.
Hove drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed the now
deceased once on the chest and he died instantly.
The matter was reported to the police who attended the
scene and found the alleged stolen cellphone in the deceased’s pocket and the
bicycle in his house. TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment