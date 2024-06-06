GAMBLING MAN LOSES US$80, KILLS SHEBEEN OWNER

A beer-drinking spree and gambling game ended tragically after one man from Mutandavadze Village in Chief Mazhetese area, Sovelele, Mwenezi stabbed and killed a shebeen owner whom he accused of stealing cash and his bicycle.

The incident happened after the accused lost US$80 while gambling at the deceased’s place where they were drinking beer.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and urged people not to solve disputes by use of violence especially when drunk and to value the sanctity of life.

“We have a report of murder from Mwenezi where a man stabbed and killed another whilst they were drinking and gambling at the now deceased’s place. We urge members of the community not to solve disputes using violence and whilst drunk. We also encourage people to value the sanctity of life,

said Dhewa.

Sources privy to the incident said on May 27, the deceased Wellington Zhou (38) was drinking and gambling with the accused, Takura Hove. Hove asked for US$40 Zhou which he lost in the gamble and went home where he brought another US$40 and lost it again.

The following day around 2 am whilst at the deceased’s place, the two had an altercation with Hove accusing Zhou of stealing his Itel Cellphone, US$100 and a bicycle.

Hove drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed the now deceased once on the chest and he died instantly.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and found the alleged stolen cellphone in the deceased’s pocket and the bicycle in his house. TellZimNews