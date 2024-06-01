COPS TIPPED FOREX DEALERS AHEAD OF ARRESTS

Most people in remand prison for allegedly dealing in foreign currency are airtime vendors as the actual forex dealers were allegedly tipped off about the operation by their Police connections, sources have said.

Vendors who spoke to The Mirror complained that of the 13 suspects swooped by Police in Masvingo in April, only two could be forex dealers and the rest were airtime vendors who were caught by surprise.

The vendors said foreign currency dealers were tipped ahead of the operation and they moved out of the streets.

They said most of the arrested suspects were found with less than US$20 on them.

Efforts to get a comment from Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa were futile.

The vendors spoke after the acquittal by magistrate Nomagugu Sibanda of Michael Zumba who was an airtime vendor. The vendors who spoke to The Mirror asked not to be named for fear of victimisation.

They accused Police of acting unjustly as some of their colleagues are now 40 days in remand prison.

“There is no foreign currency dealer who operates with a float of US$20. They carry thousands of US$ and ZiG on them and why should Police arrest someone they find with US$20 and airtime,” said a vendor.

Zumba who also spoke to The Mirror said almost all arrested suspects are airtime vendors and he knows them personally.

“Big foreign currency dealers are known but not one was arrested. If you want to know the big foreign currency dealers in Masvingo, ask for video footages from OK and Pick and Pay and they will all be there. Forex dealers were not arrested because they have their networks in the law enforcement agencies,” said one vendor.

“All the arrested suspects that I met in remand prison are known airtime vendors,” said Zumba. Masvingo Mirror