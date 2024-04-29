SECURITY GUARD ABSCONDS WITH REVOLVER

A Dzivaresekwa man, once employed as a security guard, appeared in court last week on theft charges for allegedly absconding with his issued revolver in 2020. He then gave it to his brother, who sold it to a friend.

Tinashe Sibanda (25) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

It is alleged that on December 22, 2020, Sibanda, who was employed by Professional Security in Harare, was stationed at CABS Bank in First Street Mall. While on duty, he was using a .38 Taurus revolver, which he took with him after finishing his shift. When he did not return to work, follow ups were made, but Sibanda could not be located.

On March 23 this year, detectives from CID Homicide received information that Sibanda was at his former workplace and they reacted swiftly to arrest him.

On being interviewed, Sibanda told the detectives that he had given his brother, Phenias Sibanda, the firearm as a gift. Police tracked down Phenias leading to his arrest.

Phenias told the detectives that he sold the firearm to Thomas Nyakabau who lives in Goromonzi.

Meanwhile, a Glen Norah C man appeared before the same magistrate facing two counts of disorderly conduct after allegedly assaulting and attempting to disarm a security guard at Munhumutapa Building in central Harare.

Andrew Sewere (35) was remanded in custody pending his bail application and ruling.

The complainants, who were not named in court papers, were both members of the Police Support Unit.

It is in State’s case that on April 23 at around 12.03pm, the two police officers were on guard duty at Munhumutapa Building and armed with their service AK 47 assault rifles.

Sewere asked one of officers for directions to the office of the Master of the High Court and was duly directed. Suddenly, Sewere grabbed the butt of one of the assault rifles but failed to disarm the policeman. He started running towards NSSA building.

Both officers gave chase and caught up with Sewere who allegedly punched one of them in the face. The two eventually managed to subdue and arrest Sewere with assistance of members of the public.

Herald