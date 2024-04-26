PONZI SCHEME BOSS GRANTED BAIL

ONE of the directors of e-Creator, a suspected Ponzi scheme that allegedly defrauded thousands of people of over US$1 million, has been granted US$1 000 bail by a Harare magistrate.
Trymore Tapfumaneyi, who had been in remand prison for over
seven months, was finally granted bail by Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald
Ndirowei.
His alleged accomplices, the suspected mastermind Zhao
Jiaotong and the other director, Justin Kuchekenya, are still in custody
pending trial.
But they intend to apply for bail today using the argument
of changed circumstances.
It is alleged that in January last year, Zhao created an
online investment Ponzi scheme called e-Creator.
On February 7 of the same year and in connivance with
Tapfumaneyi, Justin Kuchekenya, Billy Thomas Syedou, Abraham Mutambu and others
who are still at large, Zhao registered a company with the Zimbabwean Registrar
of Companies styled e-Creator Electronic Commence (Private) Limited under
company registration number 2853/23, with its offices in room 15 and 16 on the
10th Floor of Joina City, Harare.
The court heard that Zhao went on to launch the company as
an online e-commerce operator.
He allegedly took deposits from thousands of people who
never had returns on their investments. Herald
