MAN KILLS SELF AFTER ROW WITH EMPLOYER

TRAGEDY struck Nyazura Township when a local man — Tanetsiwa Mapako — committed suicide by throwing himself in a deep well following a misunderstanding with his employer.

Mapako (40), of Kanduna Village, under Chief Makoni was found dead in a well having allegedly taken his own life after clashing with his employer, Titus Muzamhindo.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident, saying the now late Mapako confided his frustrations to his wife, Farisai Simira, before taking his life.

“Around 6pm on April 21, Mapako and his wife, Farisai Simira, were sharing a meal in their dining room when he opened up to her about his discontentment with his employer — Titus Muzamhindo,” he said.

According to Farisai, Mapako felt disrespected and unfairly treated by his boss, and expressed his frustration over the situation.

The discussion appeared like a simple conversation between the couple, but little did she know that it marked the beginning of a tragic turn of events that would ultimately lead to her hubby’s demise.

“On the same night around 7pm, Farisai retired to bed, leaving her husband in the dining room. The following morning around 5am, Ropafadzo Ndleve (39) went to the well to fetch water, and on arrival she saw it open.

“She noticed some shoes that she recognised as belonging to Mapako. There was also a box of matches, cigarettes and torch at the scene. She advised Farisai and both went to the well. They saw Mapako’s body in the well, and rushed to report to the police,” he said.

The police attended the scene, retrieved the body and discovered that Mapako had side facial bruises. His back was also swollen.

A note was found beneath the door inscribed: “Here are the keys”.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said Mapako’s body was taken to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem. Manica Post