CHIREDZI COUPLE ARRESTED FOR KILLING ELEPHANT

A Chiredzi couple allegedly killed an elephant and plucked its tusks which Parks ranchers found during a search at their home.

Innocent Chiwanza (28) and his wife Angeline Sithole (22) of Farm 25 Hippo Valley appeared before Magistrate Diana Masiiwa on Wednesday facing charges of unlawful possession of raw Ivory and were remanded in custody to April 12, 2024.

Prosecutor Moreblessing Rusere said Chiwanza and Sithole killed an elephant for its tusks. Three game rangers from Malilangwe conducted a search at the couple’s house at midnight on March 6 2024.

The ranchers discovered an elephant tusk wrapped in a plastic bag in Chiwanza’s house. The couple denied that it was a tusk but said the wife got it from her church at an Apostolic shrine for protection.

The rangers also found two spears, arrows and a knife under the couple’s bed. The ivory was confirmed by ecologists. Masvingo Mirror