ANOTHER FAKE DOCTOR NABBED AT PARI

YET another FAKE doctor, who was operating at Parirenyatwa, has been EXPOSED.

Blessing Nyanzira, (24), was arrested as he tried to walk past a staff security checkpoint during the lunch hour break.

He produced two identity cards, bearing different names, claiming to be a medical doctor.

He then changed to identify himself as a University of Zimbabwe student doctor.

His lies sold him out as the security staff checked with both the hospital authorities and UZ Dean Faculty of Medicine and Health Services, who indicated that he was a fake doctor.

Nyanzira appeared in court on Saturday.

According to court papers, on Thursday, Claude Nyangani, who is a Loss Control Supervisor at Parirenyatwa, was on patrol during lunch hour, when he met Blessing, as he went through a staff security check point.

Blessing was putting on a scrub jacket inscribed “Blessing Nyanzira” and had a stethoscope on his neck.

Nyangani monitored Blessing before requesting his particulars.

He was presented with two identity cards, bearing different names from the one on his jacket.

He became suspicious and, after further enquiries, Blessing identified himself as a medical doctor who was on his way to the Harare CBD to meet up with Dr Ndurukwa, from the Zimbabwe National Army.

Dr Ndurukwa was contacted and he indicated he knew Blessing but not as a medical doctor.

Blessing then changed his story and told hospital security that he was a student doctor from the UZ.

Again, Nyangani contacted the university and was told Blessing never enrolled at the college.

In the past few weeks, two people have also appeared in court separately charged with theft and impersonation at the referral hospital.

Blessing is expected back in court today for bail considerations.

However, the State is opposed to his release saying there is overwhelming evidence against the fake doctor such that he might abscond.

Douglas Mutoredzanwa was arrested after he was caught holding an X-ray upside down.

The court also heard that Felix Tagonera masqueraded as a gynaecologist at the same hospital. H Metro