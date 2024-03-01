ZBC BOSS QUITS, MHANDU OUT

ZBC Chief Executive Officer, Ms Adelaide Chikunguru has resigned.

Ms Chikunguru, who has been on suspension since Wednesday the 28th of February pending disciplinary proceedings which had been instituted, resigned this Friday the 1st of March 2024.

In a statement, the ZBC Board confirmed Ms Chikunguru’s resignation, adding Finance Director, Mr Assael Machakata will continue as Acting Chief Executive Officer pending the appointment of a substantive CEO.

Meanwhile, the national broadcaster has not renewed Robson Mhandu’s contract.

The ZBC Board confirmed in a statement that Mhandu, who was Director of Radio Services, was given prior and adequate notice that his contract which expired on the 29th of February 2024 was not going to be renewed.

Mhandu has since ceased to be an employee of the corporation by the operation of law and without prejudice to the ongoing enquiry by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

He had been on suspension since September 2023.