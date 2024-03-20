WE ARE NOT ALL LIKE MADZIBABA ISHMAEL : VAPOSITORI FOR ED

Zimbabweans should not view all Vapostori in the same way as they did Ishmael Chokurongerwa, commonly known as Madzibaba Ishmael, who is facing a number of charges including denying children basic rights and burying people without burial orders.

Vapostori and MaZion for ED spokesperson Mr Obey Mapuranga told a media conference in Harare yesterday that the national Vapostori group would take action.

“The people of Zimbabwe should continue to live together in peace and treat allegations against Madzibaba Ishmael as a singular case in which, if he is found guilty, we will engage the leaders of the National Judicial Council of Vapostori to proceed with religious counselling and guidance to the Vapostori families at Lilly Farm so that they continue worshipping, residing and farming in line with the right religious practices and freedom of religion according to the constitution of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mr Mapuranga said Vapostori had confidence in the country’s law enforcement agencies,with the issue being handled professionally by the police and courts.

“We understand the seriousness of the allegations against Madzibaba Ishmael and his followers. However, we have full confidence in our law enforcement agencies and the judicial system to address these matters with the utmost professionalism,” said Mr Mapuranga.

He emphasised the organisation’s commitment to upholding the religious and spiritual dictates of the Johanne Masowe Chishanu religion, which is against early marriages and child abuse.

But Mr Mapuranga said there was some “disturbing information and evidence” about some non-governmental organisations that are “waging a religious war against Vapostori as a whole”.

“These agents are indirectly lobbying for the eradication of the Vapostori religion in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Mapuranga

Chokurongerwa appeared before Norton magistrate Ms Christine Nyandoro on Monday and was denied bail, together with his seven co-accused.

They are jointly charged with two counts of contravening sections of the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act and were remanded in custody to April 4 for routine remand. Chokurongerwa’s co-accused are members of Johane Masowe-aligned Gore Jena Penyera Nyika: Shingirai Ngawafune (42), Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Devlodge Katsande (47), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47), Wonder Kabaya (41) and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53).

They were all represented by lawyer, Purity Chikanganise.

The State is alleging that Chokurongerwa and his co-accused buried or conducted funeral services for Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya without obtaining proper burial orders for the two.

It is further alleged that the sect leaders, being guardians of the children that lived at the church’s compound in Nyabira, neglected, abandoned and exposed the children in a manner that likely caused them unnecessary suffering.

Their arrests came after police raided the farm and rescued 251 children, with 246 said to have no birth certificates.

Police also found 16 graves near Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine and investigations showed that they were for nine adults and seven children.