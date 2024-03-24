TWO MOTHERS FROM HELL JAILED

TWO Gweru women have been sentenced to two years in prison each for ill-treating their children aged three and nine respectively.

Theresa Bimbi (25) and Beauty Dube (28) who are sisters-in-law as they are married to biological brothers were arrested following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Bimbi and Dube appeared before Gweru Provincial magistrate, Ms Beaulity Dube, facing five counts of torture.

Ms Dube heard of how Dube and Bimbi engaged in humiliating and painful torture of the young girls.

The manner in which the two women had tortured the children shocked the Gweru community and was described in court as the worst-ever witnessed by a social welfare officer.

Ms Dube heard of how from January to February 23, the children (names withheld as they are minors) were subjected to various forms of ill-treatment.

In one of her three counts, Bimbi assaulted her three-year-old daughter with a glowing log for wetting her blankets.

The courts heard how she struck the young girl on the stomach and burnt her private parts using a heated stone.

At one time Dube assaulted her nine-year-old stepdaughter for refusing to go to the shops. The girl sustained a swollen left ear after she smashed her head against the wall.

On February 23, the sisters-in-law tied the younger child’s leg with a rope and hung her upside down from a security wall, leaving her in this precarious position for several hours, until a concerned passerby, identified as Lloyd Msipa, intervened.

“In passing the sentence I considered that the accused are first-time offenders and did not waste the court’s time by pleading guilty. They both apologised for their actions in this court, which is a sign of remorse,” said Ms Dube.

She stated that despite the good behaviour displayed, the court did not find them as candidates for community service.

“The incident traumatised the children. It is the duty of the law to protect children. As a court we do not condone such abuse from the one who should protect the child,” she said.

Ms Christine Shoniwa prosecuted. Chronicle