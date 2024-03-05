MISSING UNI GUARD FOUND DEAD

Great Zimbabwe University security guard who went missing after going fishing on Wednesday last week was found dead on Friday.

Masvingo Province Assistant Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Bright Simbi confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

The circumstances are that Misheck Muwandi (41) of Mushagashe Street in Mucheke A left home for fishing along Mucheke River at 7am on February 28, 2024.

He did not return home by 8:30pm and his wife Monica Chikava (40) phoned him but his phone went unreachable. A report was made but search parties only found fishing sticks, fishing worms and his satchel on the side of a pool along Mucheke River.

On Friday Police found Muwandi’s body floating in the river with no visible injuries.

The body was taken to Masvingo provincial hospital for postmortem. Masvingo Mirror