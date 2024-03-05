MINISTER FORCED ME OUT : EX ZBC BOSS

THE resignation of Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive officer Adelaide Chikunguru has taken a new twist after a letter emerged purporting that Information minister Jenfan Muswere had forced her out of the parastatal.
The letter written by Chikunguru was addressed to the Chief
Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet dated October 10, 2023.
The letter was copied to Information permanent secretary
Ndavaningi Mangwana, Corporate Governance Unit permanent secretary in the
Office of the President and Cabinet Allen Choruma, then Veterans of the
Liberation Struggle Affairs minister Christopher Mutsvangwa and ZBC board
chairperson Josaya Tayi.
In the letter, Chikunguru said Muswere was pressuring her
to resign through perceived insults during meetings.
“In these meetings, he continued to repeat that ZBC
management and board were incompetent and had failed. He highlighted numerous
times his intention to want to fire the board as well as myself. This is
besides the reports and performance reviews by the Corporate Governance Unit,
which we gave him,” Chikunguru said in the letter.
“He further made accusations that I had not given him the
required documents and that I was a non-performer. He highlighted in one of the
meetings that his intention was to award salary increments to ZBC staff and
exclude management since they were non-performers. I did not understand the
basis of these accusations and insults, especially considering that some of
them were made in the presence of my subordinates.”
Chikunguru said Muswere wanted her to resign because he
assumed she was related to the ex-Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa.
“Judging from his tone, I believe that he thinks I am in
some way related to the former minister and may not have got to my position by
merit. He insinuated this in many meetings. However, this is untrue as you
know, my relationship with the former minister Hon Mutsvangwa was professional
and I only met her when I joined ZBC,” she said.
Chikunguru recently resigned after being suspended over
alleged financial mismanagement and corporate governance failures.
Efforts to get a comment from Muswere were fruitless as he
was not answering his mobile phone. Newsday
