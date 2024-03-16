MEANINGLESS : TEACHERS REJECT PAY OFFER

TEACHERS have rejected the meagre 6,66% cost of living adjustment which was proposed by the government, saying they want a meaningful salary increment.
Government increased the current US$300 cost of living
adjustment by US$20 to US$320, a figure which was deemed insufficient and out
of touch with the economic realities facing educators.
Progressive Teacher’s Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ)
secretary-general Raymond Majongwe accused the government of disregarding the
harsh realities faced by teachers.
“We want to make it clear that the above figures are
meaningless and far from our expectations. Government had turned a blind eye to
the realities on the ground. Teachers are suffering because of poor
salaries. As if that is enough, the
government introduced and continues to put punitive taxes which further erode
the meagre salaries of teachers, yet the government is offering pathetic salary
adjustments,” Majongwe said.
“As PTUZ, we want to send a clear message to the government
and President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the second republic is yet to fulfil its
promises to workers in general and teachers in particular. The Leaving No One
behind mantra seems to refer to others not workers/teachers because they were
left behind since October 2018 and continue to trail since then.”
Majongwe also revealed that teachers are receiving
notifications from funeral assurance service providers indicating that their
salaries in local currency are no longer adequate to cover deductions.
In a letter dated March 14, Zimbabwe Teachers Association
national secretary-general Goodwill Taderera denounced the hurried nature of
the meeting unions had with government representatives and the lack of
opportunity for meaningful discussion.
“This meeting was hastily convened and there was no room to
discuss positions. It closed out a deep analysis of the economic experiences by
workers. As a result of the lack of accommodation of workers’ views and the
paltry awards, the workers team refused to accept the offer but allowed the
employer to pay un-agreed figures,” Taderera said.
“Further work still needs to be done through a planned
consultative workshop on salary dilemma for the civil service.”
The education sector
has been embroiled in a protracted battle as teachers across the country have
been advocating improved working conditions and want their salaries to be
restored to the pre-October 2018 levels of US$540 for the least paid employee.
Government says it has no resources to pay the amounts. Newsday
