MAN JAILED FOR MINING IN GAME PARK

A 51-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to two years in prison for illegal gold panning while his co-accused evaded arrest and is still on the run.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “Paul Mutimutema (51) of Siakobvu appeared before the Karoi Magistrates Court facing charges of contravening the Mines and Minerals Act i.e. prospecting for gold without a license.”

They were using picks, shovels, and plastic dishes.

“Game Rangers patrolling Matusadonha National Park on the 21st of February 2024 intercepted the two accused persons panning for gold, along Chamba River”, said the NPAZ