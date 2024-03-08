GOVT : WE HAVE NO MONEY FOR FOOD DISTRIBUTION

PUBLIC Service, Labour and Social Welfare deputy minister Mercy Dinha says the delivery of food aid to Zimbabweans has been delayed due to lack of funding.
Speaking during Parliament’s question and answer session,
Dinha said the grain distribution programme, initially intended to begin much
earlier, is currently on hold pending release of funds.
“This grain distribution programme should have started a
long time ago, but we were waiting for funding from Treasury to transport the
grain to silos that are closer to the people,” she said.
“We have been given an allocation of ZWL$3,7 billion to
ensure that we cover registration as well as transporting the grain. With
regards to transportation, we have not received all the money, by the time we
receive all the money, the process will proceed smoothly.
“From the figure we
were allocated, we received about ZWL$8 billion in February and yesterday we
received ZWL$3,5 billion. We have not received all the funds and that is the
reason why we have those delays.”
Humanitarian agencies say at least over four million
Zimbabweans including urbanites may need food aid because of the looming El Nino-induced drought.
The prolonged dry spell has seen crops wilt, but the
government has said no Zimbabwean will starve, although critics have cast
doubt, especially after government announced this week after a post Cabinet
meeting that 9% of the 2,7 million hungry people in its food assistance queue
had received food since January.
“The grain is there, the only problem is transportation to
take it to the nearest Grain Marketing Board depots so that people may receive
grain closer to their doorsteps,” Dinha added. Newsday
