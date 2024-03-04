FIRST FEMALE EDITOR FOR THE HERALD

THE Zimbabwe Newspapers Group has made changes to its senior editorial staff at the company’s newspaper titles in a move aimed at consolidating its position as the biggest integrated media house in the country.

In a statement yesterday, Zimpapers chief executive Mr Pikirayi Deketeke said The Sunday Mail Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo has been appointed Editor of The Herald, becoming the first woman to edit the flagship paper.

She replaces Hatred Zenenga who moves to Bulawayo to edit The Sunday News.

Darlington Musarurwa, the Sunday Mail Deputy Editor, takes over at The Sunday Mail.

Manica Post editor Wendy Nyakurerwa-Matinde has been appointed Deputy Editor of The Sunday Mail.

Cletus Mushanawani becomes the editor of Manica Post.

Sunday News editor Limukani Ncube has been appointed editor of B-Metro replacing Tumeliso Makhurane who has left Zimpapers.

H-Metro deputy editor, Dingilizwe Ntuli, has been appointed deputy editor of the Chronicle.

Ruzvidzo joined The Herald in 1993 and rose to become the paper’s Business Editor. In 2012, she was appointed Managing Editor of The Herald. And in 2018, she became the first female editor of The Sunday Mail, a position she held until her latest appointment.

Musarurwa joined Zimpapers in 2006 and rose through the ranks to become deputy editor of The Sunday Mail. He previously served as Assistant Editor of The Sunday Mail, news editor of The Sunday Mail and deputy news editor of The Herald.

Mushanawani joined Manica Post in January 2002 and became news editor in 2005, a position he held until his recent appointment.

Ncube was appointed editor of Sunday News in September 2015 after editing B-Metro for a number of years.

Nyakurerwa-Matinde joined Zimpapers in 2013 as Assistant Editor of The Sunday Mail.

In March 2020 she was appointed Editor of Manica Post. Herald