CULT DEATH : WHAT HAPPENED TO PROF

Memory Mukanairi (49) used to be a member of Madzibaba
Ishmael’s church, which is based at a sprawling plot in Nyabira.
Her former husband, Madzibaba Gideon (53), who is the
father of the late child, is still a member of the church, which is now being
described as a cult.
He is one of Madzibaba Ishmael’s elders.
H-Metro visited the plot on Wednesday and Madzibaba Ishmael
dismissed all the allegations being laid against him.
Speaking on Star FM’s Tilder Live, Mukanairi said she was
battling to find out how her 26-year-old daughter died at the plot and was
buried without her knowledge.
“We were not informed of her death and just heard the issue
through neighbours,” said Mukanairi.
“We then went to the farm where we were advised to seek
protection since they are reported to be violent.
“The place is called Canaan and whatever they work for goes
to the leader, Ishmael. All the proceeds go to him.
“My daughter died and was buried by four men who are not
even related to her.”
Her daughter’s case is similar to the mysterious death, and
hurried burial, of Prof Itai Muhwati, who died at the same shrine in June 2022.
He was buried just hours after his death without the
knowledge of his family and relatives.
At the time of his death, his family said it suspected foul
play because, just like in the case of Mukanairi’s daughter, they were not
notified of the death of the University of Zimbabwe professor.
Just like in the case of Mukanairi’s daughter, no burial
order was obtained for Professor Muhwati’s burial just a few hours after his
death.
The professor’s body was exhumed by his family and the
cult’s members, who had buried him, were nowhere to be found during the
exhumation.
Police back then said that they had launched investigations
into the case.
“We are conducting investigations with the view of finding
out what actually transpired and we urge families, churches and members of the
public that if something happens, especially of this nature (death), they
should report to the police,” national police spokesperson, Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said at the time.
It could not be established yesterday what emerged from the
investigations.
Back then, Prof Muhwati’s brother, told The Herald they
suspected foul play.
“The problem is they buried him without telling us. Members
of his church know me and my siblings so they should have told us than to bury
him without telling us as his family.”
Two years later, Mukanairi is saying exactly the same words
for a tragic incident which happened at the same shrine. H Metro
