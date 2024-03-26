ANC FAILS TO DE-REGISTER MK PARTY

The court application by the African National Congress (ANC) to deregister uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party failed in the Electoral Court.

Judge Lebogang Modiba said the ANC had no basis and the application was dismissed.

“We find there is nothing unlawful about registration of MK party by the deputy chief electoral officer,” said the court, adding that the ANC had failed on two occasions to challenge the registration of MK last year.

The future of the MK party was hanging in the balance after the ANC challenged its registration in the Electoral Court.

The court said if the ANC’s relief was granted it would be too late for the MK party to be deregistered. The ANC had two opportunities to oppose the registration of the MK party.

Modiba said the ANC had itself to blame for failing to challenge the registration of the MK party.

She said the ANC acknowledged it brought the application beyond the prescribed period. The ANC was barred from bringing an application unless it showed good cause.

“The impugned the decision was made on September 7, 2023, it brought the application in January 2024.

“The ANC’s explanation is irrational because it does justify the delay. It is irrelevant it became aware of the letter in January 2024,” said Judge Modiba.

The ANC’s case was that the Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Masego Sheburi, acted unlawfully when he registered the MK party. IOL