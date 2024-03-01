AIRPORTS OPEN AFTER SCARE

THE country’s airports are now operating normally and stakeholders should use them without any reservations after the country’s security systems were put on high alert yesterday in response to reports of a bomb or firearm threat targeting the country’s ports of entry.
Airports Company of Zimbabwe chief executive officer Mr
Tawanda Gusha yesterday assured the nation that all was in place for safe air
travel after security was tightened around the country.
The Government had earlier issued a statement urging calm
as the country’s security systems were in place to deal with any threats as
investigations continued.
Alarm was raised after Fastjet Airlines forwarded an e-mail
message to Zimbabwean authorities which originated from one ‘John Doe’ who
claimed to have credible information that there was a bomb or firearm threat
targeting Zimbabwean airports.
Investigations are also ongoing on Doe’s nationality and
location.
Speaking to the Herald last night, Mr Gusha said: “(The)
airports are operating including the Victoria Falls International Airport.
“We want to assure our stakeholders and all those using
airports that the security services have taken all precautions to ensure that
the travelling public is safe.”
In an earlier statement yesterday, the Deputy Chief
Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential
Communications), Mr George Charamba, said the country’s security systems had
been put on heightened
alert.
“This morning Zimbabwe airport authorities were made aware
of an email sent through Fastjet airline by one John Doe claiming ‘’credible
bomb/firearm threat” targeting Zimbabwean airports,” said Mr Charamba.
“As a precaution, the country’s security systems are now on
heightened alert following this message whose source and credibility is also
being investigated.
“While our country is peaceful, and all our ports of entry
are well secured, such alerts on possible terrorist attacks are taken and
treated very seriously, as nothing should be left to chance.
“The nation is urged to remain calm while investigations
are underway, the results of which will be made public by relevant arms of
Government once investigations are concluded.
“His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, who this
morning was slotted to address a meeting in the prime resort City of Victoria
Falls, has had to suspend his trip to allow for investigations which are
already underway”. Herald
