TWO HOOKERS RAPED AT KNIFE POINT

TWO sex workers were raped at knife point next to Mukuvisi River in Mbare on Saturday.

The two were hooked at around 10pm from Market Square in the CBD and taken to a secluded place where they were raped by two men, who also robbed them of their cash and cellphones.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case and urged women to avoid loitering at night.

“The two were approached by two unidentified men requesting their services.

“They agreed to spend a night at one of the accused’s place of residence in Joburg Lines, Mbare.

“The four boarded a commuter omnibus to Mbare and were dropped near Rufaro Stadium.

“The two complainants were lured to a secluded place near Mukuvisi River in a maize field behind Gwinyai Primary School.”

He added: “While in the maize field, one of the accused persons produced an Okapi knife and threatened to kill the complainants if they did not comply with their demands.

“The accused persons instructed the complainants to surrender their cellphones and cash.

“One of them surrendered a Huawei cellphone and cash amounting to US$70 and another surrendered an Itel cellphone.

“The accused persons instructed the complainants to undress, lie on the ground and raped them without protection.

“After the act, the accused persons ran away. The complainants were referred to MSF clinic for medical examination,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro