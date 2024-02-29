TWO COPS KILLED IN CRASH

Four people including two Chinhoyi police officers perished in a fatal accident involving a Mahindra vehicle and a cross border Trip Trans bus at Mapinga.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying police will issue a statement tomorrow morning.‘All I can confirm is that there was a fatal accident at Mapinga that claimed four lives including two police officers. Police will issue a statement tomorrow morning”said Nyathi

An eye witness said the bus and police vehicle were involved in a head-on collision when the Mahindra police vehicle traveling towards Harare encroached into the lane of the oncoming vehicles causing the fatal accident.

“The police Mahindra vehicle was traveling towards Harare encroached into the lane of vehicles traveling from Harare causing the accident with the bus” explained the eyewitness

Newsday