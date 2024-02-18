POLICE BOSS IN GOLD MINE WRANGLE

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General, Godwin Matanga, has been accused of using his influence to deploy members of the support unit (SU) to guard a gold mine in Midlands where he allegedly has interests.
Sources said Matanga has links to Parkgate mine situated
about 30kilometres from Kwekwe off the Kwekwe-Zhombe road.
The mine was owned by the late Guy Georgious.
It is now under his surviving spouse Mrs Georgious and
tributed to one Moses Chako, an associate of Matanga.
A tribute is an agreement with a mine to give mining rights
that allow an individual or an entity to mine on their own.
Investigations revealed that armed members of the ZRP’s SU take turns day and night guarding the mine. Senior police officers said the deployments were questionable and unprocedural.
Investigations by Standard People revealed that at least
five armed members of the SU are always stationed at the mine at any given
time.
The ZRPs SU is an operational province,which plays a
pivotal role in supporting other police provinces in fighting crime.
Sources said the deployments of members of the SU members
began last year with promises that they will receive extra allowances.
“The arrangement was
that they were to get allowances similar to those given to those on VIP duties,
but nothing has come,” a source close to the matter said.
“Instead, they are still getting the same salaries like
their peers despite the extra duties and they are not happy.”
Sources said the officers are also not getting any extra
incentives from the mine despite the meals given to other general workers.
Matanga when contacted for comment yesterday on the
deployments of SU members to guard a mine he is alleged to have interests in
said he will investigate the matter.
“I am out of the office, but I will have to check with the
officers on the ground,” Matanga said.
When Standard People asked him about his interests in the
mine, he said: “Currently, I am more involved in farming than mining. However,
I will check on the SU deployments.”
Sources, however, said Matanga was not a first time visitor
to the mine.
