LAND SCAMS : 3700 BARONS ARRESTED

Over 3 700 suspected land barons and squatters have been arrested with 985 convictions in the courts , while 3 360 cases are pending trial since January as the Government clamps down on the proliferation of illegal settlements across the country.
This comes at a time the Government has declared war on all
land barons, warning that their days of illegally allocating land are over.
In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi commended the public for providing useful
information to aid the ongoing and countrywide Government operation “No To Land
Barons and Illegal Settlements on Land in either rural or urban setups.”
“As of February 12, 2024, a total of 3 775 suspects had
been arrested with 985 convictions being made by the courts, while 3 360 cases
are pending trial. Notable arrests have been made in Masvingo where 28 suspects
were accounted for in Tokwane-Ngundu Resettlement.
“The suspects had illegally settled on the grazing lands
without the authority of the Ministry of Land, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water
and Rural Development.”
Asst Comm Nyathi said over 100 suspected land barons had
been arrested in Matabeleland South and over 20 in Mashonaland West.
“In Mashonaland West Province, Police in Karoi arrested 26
suspects who were occupying grazing lands and distributing gazetted land to
their relatives at Lazy Five Farm.”
“Investigations carried out unearthed that the suspects
were paying US$15 or maize equivalent, to the plot holders.
“In Matabeleland South, 123 suspects were arrested at
Enyandeni Resettlement Area, Gwanda. The suspects settled themselves on the
gazetted land without lawful authority.
“In Matabeleland North Province, Thulani Nzima aged (53)
was arrested for illegal allocation of land in which he allocated six
residential stands to desperate home seekers for payment in Siganda,
Mbembeswana 1 Village, Nyamandlovu.
“Investigations carried out unearthed that the
beneficiaries paid US$300 and R4 000to the suspect.”
Asst Comm Nyathi reiterated that the public should verify
the status of any land before being settled or made to pay for the purported
allocation or development.
“In the same venue, the public should feel free to report
criminal activities by land barons at any nearest Police Station or National
Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.”
As Harare’s Mabelreign suburb battles squatters and illegal
land allocation of the green ways, stretches of open land between each block of
housing, Minister of Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando
yesterday had an all stakeholder engagement meeting in Mabelreign where land
invasions have been taking place with council officials allegedly being
victimised for trying to demolish the sprouting illegal structures.
He was accompanied by Deputy Minister and Permanent
Secretary of Local Government and Public Works Dr John Basera and high level
officials from the City of Harare, led by the Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume and
met with some residents of Ward 16, which covers Mabelreign suburb.
“It has come to our attention that there are some people
who are occupying these greenways without the requisite approval which is
illegal.
“You cannot occupy State land without the necessary
approval,” he said.
Minister Chitando made it clear that anyone involved in
illegal land allocation, regardless of their status or social standing, will
face the consequences of their actions.
“I want to make it abundantly clear that Government’s
position is that it is illegal to parcel out State land or council land for
whatever purpose, which responsibility is bestowed only on local planning
authorities.
“It is also illegal, for any person who is not authorised
by the Ministry or the Council, to sell, lease or offer a lease with option to
purchase, of State land or Council land. All stakeholders are encouraged to
work together to ensure that there is sanity in the greenways of Mabelreign.
“Illegal allocations of land in general and in urban areas,
inclusive in greenways in Mabelreign.”
Minister Chitando also directed his Ministry and Council
officials to finalise the preparation of the layout plan, which takes into
account provisions in the Mabelreign Local Development Plan Number 20, which
was approved by Harare City Council in October 2023.
The minister also issued a warning to gullible citizens
about purchasing infill stands, stating that no land was being sold at the
time.
“I urge all stakeholders in Harare Metropolitan Province to
support the council to ensure that sanity is restored, the overall objective is
to ensure that Mabelreign is a smart city. We would like all cities to be smart
cities in line with vision 2030.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment