GANG FLEES WITH US$700K

POLICE in Harare have launched a manhunt for six armed robbers who raided a financial services company before making off with US$700 000.
The suspects were
armed with iron bars, explosives and guns when they stormed the company
premises before attacking employees who were on duty.
They then ransacked
the operations manager’s office where they blasted a safe and got away with
US$716 340, two small cash boxes, three laptops and a bag.
They also stole a pistol.
The suspects dropped US$5 000, two laptops and a grinder as
they fled from the scene.
The cash was meant for company clients and it was delivered
at the offices on Friday.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said investigations were underway, adding that insiders could have
leaked information to the robbers.
“Preliminary investigations show that there is a leakage of
information from insiders to the criminals,” Nyathi said.
“As police, we have always said companies should not
release information about their financial dealings to every employee, including
security guards.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment