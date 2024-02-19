FIX IF FAST : WATCHDOG ON CCC CHAOS

AN electoral watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust (ZEAT), has said the chaos and splits within the main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is a recipe for voter apathy.
The recent resignation of Nelson Chamisa from the CCC has
left many supporters and observers questioning the future of the party and its
ability to effectively challenge Zanu PF in future elections.
ZEAT executive director Ignatious Sadziwa told NewsDay that
suspense and uncertainty surrounding Chamisa's next move could further erode
confidence in the opposition and lead to voter disengagement.
“It is prudent that the new political outfit moves with
speed to reinvigorate its support base. The electoral season is short, and with
2028 looming, the opposition has a lot of ground to cover,” Sadziwa said.
“Key among the challenges facing the opposition is the need
to recruit new members and ensure voter registration, particularly among young
people who make up a significant portion of the electorate. However, fears of
voter apathy are growing considering the disturbances and infighting within the
main opposition factions.”
Recently, CCC supporters, who voted for their
representatives in August 2023 harmonised elections, said they felt betrayed
following the abrupt resignations.
“The prospect of
more by-elections, especially if sitting CCC MPs and councillors’ side with
Chamisa and resign from government, could further exacerbate the situation.
These by-elections will serve as a litmus test for Chamisa's anticipated party,
provided they will have put their house in order by then,” added Sadziwa.
The recent by-elections were marred by voter apathy, with
an average turnout of 22,1%.
An analysis by the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn)
said this month’s by-elections were also marred by an increase in rejected
votes, signalling voter fatigue or protest.
In its analysis, Zesn said Goromonzi South recorded 369
rejected votes, Seke (313), Zvimba East (262), Pelandaba-Tshabalala (212),
Chegutu West (191) and Mkoba North with 185. The same trend was witnessed
across all constituencies during the December 9 by-elections, it said.
According to section 129(1)(b) of the Constitution, a seat
in Parliament becomes vacant once a legislator resigns through a written notice
to the President of the Senate or to the Speaker of the National Assembly.
Legislators Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant), Allan “Rusty”
Markham (Harare East), Brian James (Mutare Central) and Daniel Molokele (Hwange
Central) have resigned as lawmakers after Chamisa ditched the party. Newsday
