US$5K CASH FOR ZIM CITIZENSHIP

Foreigners applying for Zimbabwean citizenship on the basis of permanent residence will be required to pay US$5 000 cash for both adults and minors while those who seek restoration of citizenship after renouncing it, will be required to pay US$1 000.
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe
yesterday gazetted new fees for obtaining various identity documents issued by
departments under his ministry.
The new fees are stipulated in Statutory Instruments
published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette yesterday and they are pegged
in US dollars or equivalent at the prevailing interbank rate.
SI 7 of 2024, cited as Births and Deaths Registration
(Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 (No.17) contains new fees for birth and
death records.
Issuance of initial birth certificate for persons six years
or younger will remain free of charge while for those above six, it will be
US$5 with an initial death certificate pegged at US$2.
A certified copy of any entry of birth or death certificate
will cost US$5, while an extract from an entry relating to a birth or death or
a certificate not provided for elsewhere will both cost US$2 respectively.
Altering a name in the register and correcting an error
will cost US$5, while correcting an error originating from the
Registrar-General’s Department will be free of charge.
Changing a name by notarial deed or by the RG will cost
US$50 and US$5.
Authentication and re-registration (for legitimacy
purposes) will both cost US$20. An urgent birth or death certificate will cost
US$10, while an external birth certificate will be US$15. An initial
non-citizen birth certificate and its duplicate will cost US$10 and US$25
respectively.
According to SI 8 of 2024, cited as the Citizenship
(Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No.23) searching a set of records will now
attract a US$10 charge while making a photocopy of any document or page will be
US10 cents.
Issuance of a Temporary Travel Document will strictly be
US$40 cash and there will be no other acceptable form of payment. A certificate
for confirmation of citizenship and a certificate of registration of
citizenship by descent for both minors and adults will be US$50 each.
A certificate of renunciation of Zimbabwean citizenship
will be US$200 while restoration of citizenship by descent will be US$50 while
other than by descent, the cost will be US$1 000.
Initial registration as a citizen, of a foreign person who
is applying based on permanent residence for both adults and minors, will
strictly be US$5 000.
According to SI 9 of 2024, cited as Brands (Fees)
(Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No.7) registration or registration of a brand or
the transfer of a registered brand will now cost US$5 while a duplicate brand
certificate costs US$10.
According to Statutory Instrument 10 of 2024, National
Registration (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 18) searching records
relating to any year for any document, entry or other record is pegged at US$2,
while fingerprint clearance will cost US$1 and urgent fingerprint clearance
will cost US$5.
Photocopying services for documents will cost US$0,20 per
page, while initial registration for persons aged 16 to 18 will remain free.
For persons aged 18 and above, the registration fee will be US$2.
The fee for replacing a lost or torn document will be US$5
for standard service and US$10 for urgent service.
Replacement of lost or defaced metal or synthetic polythene
identity documents for a resident has been pegged at US$10, while the fee for
non-residents will be US$15.
For an urgent replacement of lost or defaced metal or
synthetic polythene identity documents for a resident, the fee will be US$20
while for non-resident will be charged US$30 for the same services.
If a person is applying for a synthetic polythene identity
document while already in possession of a metal identity document, the fee will
be US$20 for residents and US$30 for non-residents.
Correction of errors due to an applicant on a metal or
synthetic or polythene identity document will now cost US$25, while correction
of errors due to the Department will remain free of charge. Newsday
